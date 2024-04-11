NFA undaunted despite thin palay acquisition

Despite the current slack in the government’s palay procurement due to traders outbidding them by offering higher buying prices to farmers, the National Food Authority (NFA) said that the situation is something not to be alarmed about.

“We are really having a bit of a hard time buying palay for our buffer stocking. We are at 23 [pesos], whereas our monitoring is still at 27 [pesos] for clean and dry, and fresh palay is still at 23 [pesos]. That’s a bit of a reason why our procurement is thin,” NFA officer-in-charge administrator Larry Lacson said in a radio interview on Thursday.

“The price is high, but we are still catching up on stocks at the moment,” he added, disclosing that last week, the agency released funds for palay acquisitions for Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and Davao Region.

“We even released [funds] to catch up; that will add more [stocks],” Lacson said.

The acting NFA chief further expressed confidence in the agency’s present rice inventory, saying that he thinks it is not a worrisome situation since there hasn’t been an event where the whole country was hit by a massive calamity and was in dire need of rice.

“I personally think that, through history, there is no record that we have been hit by a calamity that has hit the entire Philippines. We make a buffer stock in the assumption that the whole Philippines is devastated, but it seems that nothing like that happened in history,” Lacson said.

“It’s just my personal opinion; even though our stocks are like that, I’m not worried about that because we really only have buffer stock and the actual total inventory in the Philippines is in the market,” he said, adding the fact that the country reached its peak palay harvest last year at 20 million metric tons.