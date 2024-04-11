DOH recommends construction work be done at night

Amid rising temperatures, the Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday recommended that construction works be done at night.

Citing the suggestion of Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jerry Acuzar, DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said construction works should be done during the evening instead.

"Parang mas maganda nga yung construction gawin sa gabi from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. or something para wala kang problema sa heat (It seems like it's better to do construction at night from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. or something so you don't have problems with the heat)," Herbosa said in a press briefing.

"Pag mainit ang panahon, mas marami [nga] silang naco-construct kesa pag umuulan na maputik, kaso yun naman nga yung problema, [yung heat] (When the weather is hot, they build more than when it rains and it's muddy, but that's the problem, the heat)," he added.

Herbosa also underscored giving heat wellness breaks to workers, especially to those exposed directly under the sun to prevent them from heat-related illnesses.

"I-protect na lang yung workers (Just protect workers) through proper health breaks," he said.

"The most important thing is the right of the workers, kung sabihin niya na kailangan niya ng break, pwede dapat mag-break (if they say they need a break, they should be allowed to take a break)," he added.

This came following a report that a 75-year-old man was found dead at the side of a field in San Vicente, Ilocos Sur.

"I'm sorry to hear na may namatay because [of] heat stroke and deaths due to heat-related illness [are] preventable (I'm sorry to hear that someone died because heat stroke and deaths due to heat-related illness are preventable)," Herbosa added.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) earlier reminded employers to observe health and safety measures to prevent and control heat stress and minimize its impact at the workplace.

Last year, DOLE issued Labor Advisory No. 8 series of 2023 which poses guidelines in dealing with extreme heat situations such as rest breaks, temperature-appropriate uniforms, and the provision of drinking water to employees.