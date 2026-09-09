Vito and her family started with a sari-sari store in Sebaste, Antique, after relocating from Boracay Island. During the pandemic, the store expanded its services to include mobile load, bills payment and cash-in and cash-out transactions.

She used her first P10,000 loan to increase inventory. The business has since grown into a mini grocery with a kitchen and mini warehouse. Vito has utilized more than P3 million in Maya Advance loans over time.

“At first, I was afraid to take out a loan, but through Maya Business, we had the capital to continuously grow our business,” Vito said.

Mahmod, meanwhile, returned to the Philippines after working overseas to help with his family’s business in Boracay. He used his initial P1,000 loan for his load business and has since utilized more than P2.2 million in Maya Advance loans.

“As long as we have Maya Business, I feel more confident continuing to grow our family business,” Mahmod said.

Bindolo also used her first P20,000 loan as additional working capital for her family’s sari-sari store in Boracay during the pandemic. She has since utilized more than P2.6 million in Maya Advance loans and invested in business needs, including an e-bike.

“Even a small amount of capital can make a big difference, especially when you use it to add more products and serve your regular customers better. Little by little, I also saw that our business could really grow,” Bindolo said.