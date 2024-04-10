Remulla: DOJ affirms its commitment to justice this Eid al-Fitr

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said that in observance of Eid al-Fitr, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is affirming its commitment to the pursuit of impartial justice to foster a fair and equitable society.

Remulla said in a message, "In the spirit of Eid al-Fitr, let us rededicate ourselves to the quest for justice. Together, let us endeavor to construct a society that is just and equitable for all."

"As we commemorate Eid al-Fitr, we extend warm wishes for a joyous and peaceful celebration. May the teachings of Ramadan serve as a continual guide for us throughout the year. Eid Mubarak," Remulla concluded.

Eid al-Fitr marks the culmination of the month-long observance of Ramadan by Muslims worldwide.