Remulla: DOJ affirms its commitment to justice this Eid al-Fitr

Getting ready Devout Muslims come together for an afternoon prayer, marking the start of preparations for the sacred month of Ramadan on Sunday. The anticipation is palpable as the community gathers to strengthen their faith and connect with their beliefs. Photograph by John Louie Abrina for Daily Tribune

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said that in observance of Eid al-Fitr, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is affirming its commitment to the pursuit of impartial justice to foster a fair and equitable society.

Remulla said in a message, "In the spirit of Eid al-Fitr, let us rededicate ourselves to the quest for justice. Together, let us endeavor to construct a society that is just and equitable for all."

"As we commemorate Eid al-Fitr, we extend warm wishes for a joyous and peaceful celebration. May the teachings of Ramadan serve as a continual guide for us throughout the year. Eid Mubarak," Remulla concluded.

Eid al-Fitr marks the culmination of the month-long observance of Ramadan by Muslims worldwide.

