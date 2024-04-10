Phl celebrates 30 years of internet connectivity

As the Philippines marks the 30th anniversary of the internet, Eastern Communications, a pioneering telecommunications company with a rich 145-year history, proudly celebrates this milestone alongside the nation. With a longstanding commitment to providing inclusive and reliable internet connectivity and ICT solutions, Eastern Communications is dedicated to being a Partner in Progress for every Filipino.

The internet’s journey in the Philippines began on 29 March 1994. This significant step into the digital age was made possible through the collaborative efforts of private and government institutions. This groundbreaking achievement laid the groundwork for the Philippines to join the global internet community that transformed communication, education, and businesses nationwide.

Since the internet’s inception in the Philippines, Eastern Communications has been at the forefront of technological innovation, ensuring that communities nationwide have access to the tools and resources needed to thrive in a digital age. As we celebrate three decades of internet connectivity, Eastern Communications is more committed than ever to delivering groundbreaking solutions that meet its customers’ evolving needs.

“In a world where the internet has become a cornerstone of daily life, Eastern Communications is honored to have played a pivotal role in the digital transformation of the Philippines,” said Edsel Paglinawan, Eastern Communications’ vice president and head of Product and Innovation.

“A relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation has marked our journey over the last 145 years. As we celebrate this milestone, we are excited to continue our mission of connecting Filipinos and empowering communities through advanced and reliable ICT solutions,” he added.

Testament to this is the company’s continued expansion efforts, and the completion of its latest Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN) Express Route, a joint venture project of Eastern Communications, Globe Telecom, and Infinivan Inc. aimed at bridging the digital divide and fostering a more connected society.

Eastern has maintained longstanding partnerships with the Philippine Network Operators Group (PHNOG), alongside other digital and carrier organizations, bolstering innovative solutions and sustainable digital transformation nationwide.