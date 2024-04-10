Japan envoy solidifies economic relations

Newly-minted Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya recently paid a courtesy call on Special Assistant for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go and exchanged views on Japan-Philippines economic relations.

During his visit, Endo stressed that Japan is one of the Philippines’ largest trading and investment partners and that the Philippines is a major source of human resources, including nurses and caregivers.

The envoy also said that he would fulfill his responsibility to further deepen this mutually beneficial relationship during his term.

Meantime, Go conveyed his sincere welcome to Endo and his commitment to work with the Embassy of Japan to create a more attractive business environment and to further promote investment and expansion of Japanese companies in the Philippines.

Both Endo and Go also agreed to work closely together to advance Japan-Philippines economic relations.