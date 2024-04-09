UP Law bags 3rd win at the 2024 Philip C. Jessup Moot Court Competition

The University of the Philippines College of Law once again etched its name in history after clinching the prestigious title of World Champions at the 2024 Philip C. Jessup Moot Court Competition held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Washington, DC.

The remarkable victory comes nearly three decades after their last triumph in the same competition, reaffirming UP Law’s unparalleled excellence on the global stage.

The Philip C. Jessup Moot Court Competition stands as the oldest, largest, and most esteemed moot competition worldwide, attracting participation from law schools across the globe.

It marked a significant milestone as the competition witnessed an unprecedented number of registered teams, with 642 teams from more than 100 jurisdictions vying for the coveted title.

This year’s problem “The Case Concerning The Sterren Forty” simulated a fictional dispute between nations before the International Court of Justice, the judicial organ of the United Nations, tackled pressing issues of political expression, statelessness, nationality rights, and the authority of the United Nations Security Council in dispute resolution.

The win is significant against the backdrop of contemporary global challenges in dispute resolution which are prevalent across various jurisdictions worldwide. In a display of unparalleled skill and determination, the UP Law team emerged as the sole Philippine representative to advance to the quarterfinals and the lone team from the Asia-Pacific region in the prestigious stage.

Their remarkable journey culminated in a gripping showdown against the Universidad Torcuato Di Tella in the world championships, where UP Law emerged triumphant over 642 participating teams.

The historic win not only solidifies UP Law’s position as a leading institution in moot court competitions globally but also shines a spotlight on the excellence of Philippine law students and the broader Asian legal community.

With UP Law’s last and only world championship title dating back to 1995 and no Asian university securing victory since 2004, this triumph marks a watershed moment in legal education.

Also, their outstanding performance was further noted as Ignacio Villareal also clinched the Schwebel Award for Best Oralist Award in the Championship Round.

The UP Law Jessup Team, composed of Mary Regine Dadole, Pauline De Leon, Pauline Samantha Sagayo, Chinzen Viernes, and Ignacio Lorenzo Villareal, demonstrated unwavering dedication and brilliance under the guidance of Professor Marianne Vitug as coach and Professor Rommel Casis as faculty advisor.

The entire UP community joins in celebrating the historic triumph, which not only underscores UP Law’s legacy of excellence but also inspires future generations of legal scholars and practitioners worldwide.

"UPAA is bursting with pride as we express our heartfelt congratulations to the UP College of Law for their outstanding achievement in winning the prestigious Jessup Cup 2024!"

This remarkable victory is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and exceptional talent of the UP Law team, coaches, and everyone involved in this incredible journey.

" Your commitment to excellence and passion has shone brightly on the global stage. 🌏

The entire UPAA community celebrates this remarkable milestone with you, recognizing the countless hours of preparation, research, and teamwork that went into this success. Your triumph brings honor and inspires aspiring legal minds across the nation.

Your victory serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration to us all," the UP community said.