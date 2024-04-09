Dagupan to sizzle at 44°C — PAGASA

The city of Dagupan in Pangasinan is expected to feel the highest heat index on Tuesday, peaking at 44° Celsius, according to weather state bureau PAGASA.

Meanwhile, five more areas are projected to have a dangerous heat level index of 42 °C and above.

A temperature of 43°C is expected to hit Puerto Princesa City and Aborlan in Palawan while 42°C is expected at Bacnotan in La Union, Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, and Zamboanga City in Zamboanga del Sur.

Baguio City and Benguet State University in La Trinidad, on the other hand, had the lowest forecasted heat index of 27°C.

The heat index as defined by PAGASA is the human discomfort index that gives the "apparent" temperature, or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body.

The effect-based danger classification is between 42°C and 51°C, and its effects on the body are likely to be heat cramps, exhaustion, and probable heat stroke with continued exposure.

The public is encouraged to take preventive measures against the extreme heat’s possible effects on human health, including limiting time spent outdoors, drinking plenty of water, and wearing protective and comfortable clothing outdoors.