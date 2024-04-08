Soldiers exhume remains of former NPA guerrilla

ORMOC CITY — The military exhumed the remains of a member of the New People’s Army who was buried by his comrades in a shallow grave and gave it a decent burial.

The combined elements of the Army’s 14th Infantry (Avenger) Battalion, Southern Leyte Provincial Forensic Unit, Southern Leyte Police Mobile Force Company and the Sogod Municipal Police Station went to a forested area of Sitio Silao Bato, Barangay Kahupian, Sogod, Southern Leyte on Saturday, 6 April to exhume the body of Teodulo Arbuyas.

Arbuyas, who was known as “Teng/Enting” of Platoon 1, Island Committee 47 — LEVOX (IC 47-LEVOX) of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee, reportedly died of complications of hepatitis.

His former comrade, identified as John Lamadora, who had earlier surrendered to the government, helped the authorities locate where his body was buried.

Lamadora said Arbuyas earlier expressed his intention to surrender to the government so he could seek medical treatment but was barred by the communist leadership from doing so.

He added that Arbuyas was left untreated, and his death was intentionally kept secret by the leadership of his NPA unit to his family.

Arbuyas was positively identified by his wife through the tattoo on his chest.

Lieutenant Colonel Edgar Gabia, battalion commander of 14IB, said the military would help the family to have Arbuyas get a decent burial.

“It is a must that Arbuyas shall receive a decent burial and allow his family to grieve. It is our mandate to serve the people and extend necessary assistance to the victims of the armed struggle even after death,” Gabia said.

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Noel A. Vestuir, 802nd Infantry Brigade commander, extended his condolences to the family of Arbuyas while being appalled by the treatment of the NPA to their comrades.

“I felt horrified upon learning the desires of Teng or Enting to go down so that his illness will be treated. It only shows the true terrorist color of the NPA Commanders who do not value human life. These people do not care about the feelings of their members’ loved ones,” Vestuir said.

Vestuir thanked Lamadora while reiterating his call for the remaining NPA members to abandon the armed struggle and go down to live a normal life through the Friends Rescued through Engagement with their Families (FReE Families) program of the Brigade that capacitates the family members and integrates their roles to the surrender of their relatives.

“I commend former rebel John Lamadora who helped our troops locate the body of Arbuyas so that the family can give him a decent and proper burial. I once again call for the peaceful surrender of the remaining members of IC 47 — LEVOX to go down and live peacefully. I assure the safety and security of the NPA members who will embrace peace,” Vestuir added.