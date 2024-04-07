Stable fish supply soon

Consumers can expect a stable fish supply in the coming months following the Department of Agriculture’s implementation of regulations to address overfishing and protect the country’s fish stocks.

“Our projection is good because March to June is the open fishing season. Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. released Memorandum Order No. 14 during the open fishing season so that the local supply is not affected,” DA Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said in Filipino during a media forum.

He added: “Round scad is banned under MO 14, as are tuna and mackerel. But there is an exemption. Mackerel is exempt from the ban as long as its importation is based on the sales that occurred last year.”

A 10-percent additional volume, he said, was decided to ensure supply flexibility for fish intended for cannery or mackerel processing.

He added that the stable fish supply in the past months resulted from a good fish catch after allowing for a period of stock replenishment.

“Maybe it’s also an effect from when our catch was good because it’s more important that the sea can rest,” De Mesa explained as he commended the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources for its policies protecting fish stocks.

“Because fish lay a lot of eggs, even if only 10 to 15 percent or one to five percent of those eggs survive, it’s a big deal because they lay millions of eggs, so it’s a big deal for our fisheries to recover,” he said.

The country’s municipal waters, the Sulu and Celebes Seas, and the Visayan Sea are among the major fish sources in the Philippines.