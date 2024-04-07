No respite on PNP internal cleansing

The internal cleansing in the Philippine National Police amid its new leadership should remain a priority, Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said Saturday.

Dela Rosa, a former PNP chief from 2016 to 2018, stressed that the PNP must weed its organization of rogue cops to stem police abuses.

“Again, the internal cleansing program should be continued to reduce the number of police officers who engage in illegal things,” Dela Rosa said in a radio interview.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has named Major General Rommel Francisco Marbil the new PNP chief. Marbil said the PNP will no longer use the term war on drugs in its anti-illegal drugs efforts.

Dela Rosa said he was okay with Marbil’s remarks as long as the PNP would sustain its responsibility to eliminate illegal drugs in the country.

“What’s important is that, as the PNP’s mandate, they should commit to the elimination of illegal drugs. They should fulfill that mandate,” he stressed.