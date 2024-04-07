NHA, DORELCO energizes 600 ‘Yolanda’ housing units

The National Housing Authority (NHA) recently held an Energization and Switch-on ceremonies to energize 600-housing units located in Cool Spring Residences, Barangay Arado, Burauen, Leyte for typhoon “Yolanda” beneficiaries as part of its commitment to building quality homes in sustainable communities.

Through the guidance of NHA general manager Joeben Tai, Cool Spring Residences implemented under the NHA’s Yolanda Permanent Housing Program (YPHP) was electrified through a ceremonial switch bulb lighting. The momentous event realized the community’s essential need for illumination for an increased experience of safety and security in their new village.

NHA Region VIII Manager Engr. Constancio G. Antinero as a representative of NHA general manager Tai and Burauen Mayor Juanito E. Renomeron were present during the ceremonial switching on of lights.

The event was facilitated by NHA Region VIII Leyte 1, 2, 3/Biliran District Office, in coordination with Don Orestes Romualdez Electric Cooperative, Inc. (DORELCO). This event proves that the NHA remains committed to ensuring safe and adequate housing within inclusive and economically stable communities in support of the Bagong Pilipinas campaign of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr.

Relative to this, the NHA Region VI Office, together with President Roxas’ local government unit, distributed a total of P46.660 million funds, under the the Authority’s Emergency Housing Assistance Program, for the 9,332 victims provide quick financial assistance to calamity-stricken families. Regional manager Engr. Hermes Jude D. Juntilo represented NHA GM Tai in the said event.