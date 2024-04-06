Phl, US forces reaffirm defense, military relations — PAF spox

The air forces of the Philippines and the United States have reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening defense and military relations, Philippine Air Force spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said Saturday.

Castillo said this development came after PAF Acting Vice Commander, MGen. Aristotle D. Gonzalez PAF, met with US Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. David W. Allvin, at the Philippine Air Force Headquarters in Pasay City over the weekend.

"During the visit, matters particularly on bolstering bilateral cooperation and mutual trust between the two air forces were discussed," Castillo told reporters.

She added that both officials discussed the expansion of both air forces' collaborative efforts in their future regular training and joint exercises.

"Through constructive dialogue and partnership with foreign allies, the PAF remains resolute in its commitment to further strengthening defense ties and maintaining regional peace and stability," Castillo said.