NAIA passenger nabbed for ‘statutory rape’

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group reported the recent arrest of a male passenger who arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2.

The PNP-AVSEGROUP — through the joint operation of NAIA Police Station 2 and the Manila Police District — successfully apprehended the passenger as he had a standing warrant of arrest for three counts of statutory rape issued by Presiding Judge Delight Aissa Salvador of Metro Manila, Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 29 in Manila.

Authorities said that operatives from the NAIA and the MPD served the warrant of arrest and the suspect was informed of his constitutional rights while being monitored while under arrest via an alternative recording device.

Following the arrest, the passenger was taken into the custody of the Meisic Police Station for the purpose of proper documentation, inquest procedures and proper disposition.