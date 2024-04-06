Keeping awake on your dream trip

Shell Pilipinas Corporation (SPC) aims to further enhance customer experiences through Shell Café, catering to Filipinos’ evolving tastes and needs on the road.

Offering ethically sourced 100 percent Arabica coffee from Cavite, Shell Café has 14 locations and is growing nationwide, enticing customers with flavorful coffee that is freshly ground for every cup, fruit teas, rich chocolate drinks, and freshly baked pastries, as well as signature frankfurter. Shell Café stations offer dine-in service, and some locations also have a drive-thru.

“Our move aims to address the growing demand for more accessible, convenient, and comfortable mobility destinations for our customers. Our mobility stations aim to fulfill your needs, whether refueling your vehicle or recharging yourself for the long journey ahead. Shell mobility stations reflect Shell’s decades-long commitment to providing sustainable innovations and solutions in the country,” said Shell Pilipinas Corporation vice president for Mobility Randy del Valle.

Launched in Tagaytay in January 2023, the country’s first Shell Café reflects Shell’s commitment to enhancing customer experience by providing locals, travelers, and passers-by with a cozy and comfortable haven to refuel and recharge for their adventures.

The Shell Café in EDSA Balintawak has become popular among online food groups and reviewers. It is praised not only for its delectable offerings, such as its signature matcha drink and sausage roll, and its chill atmosphere but also for its convenient accessibility to Metro Manila residents. The drive-thru also provides another convenient option for customers in the area.

Motorists can also stop at the Shell mobility station on South Luzon Tollway 1 in Muntinlupa. Shell SLT1 features a spacious, standalone Shell Café alongside a Shell Select section for those seeking essentials and groceries. The Shell Café caters to many guests with its comfortable dine-in area, offering delicious coffee and pastries.

Situated at the Shell Mobility TPLEX junction in Rosario, La Union, a strategically placed Shell Café offers a welcome pit stop for northbound travelers and passengers. Adjacent to the Shell Café, the on-site Shell Recharge alleviates range anxiety for electric vehicle owners, facilitating a seamless charging experience for long-distance EV journeys.

Select Shell Café locations, like the one at Tabang Toll in Guiguinto, Bulacan, offer 24/7 service to cater to late-night workers and motorists.