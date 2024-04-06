‘Boying’ hails Aussie’s rape conviction

The prosecutorial arm of the Department of Justice scored another victory with the conviction of an Australian permanent resident in the Philippines for the rape of a Filipina.

The Australian was the beneficiary of a special resident retirement visa in 2011.

Convicted by Branch 78 of the Regional Trial Court of Malolos, Bulacan was Ronald Ian Cole, alias “Ric,” for violation of Article 266-B of the Revised Penal Code as amended.

Judge Golda Pablo-Salamat sentenced Cole to suffer the penalty of reclusion perpetua (maximum prison term of 40 years) and was ordered to pay his victim P225,000 in damages.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla commended Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Jinky Dedumo and Assistant State Prosecutor Wendell Bendoval for successfully prosecuting the case.

“Let’s demand accountability for this, more so, from a foreign national who fearlessly defied the very laws of this country,” Remulla said.

“May the victory of this case serve as a deterrent to those who continuously oppress the weak and vulnerable especially women for their self-interest,” he added.

The accused is also facing charges for qualified trafficking in persons involving minors pending before a Family Court.

The complainant resided in a unit in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan owned by the convict, who allegedly drugged her and raped her nearly a dozen times.

“Rape is a crime that is always committed in isolation or secret, usually leaving only the victim to testify about the commission of the crime. As such, the accused may be convicted of rape based on the victim’s sole testimony, provided such testimony is logical, credible, consistent, and convincing.”

“Complainant sufficiently established the fact of rape and identified the accused as the one who had carnal knowledge with her,” the Court added.

Against the straightforward and categorical testimony of the complainant, the accused only offered bare denial, the court said.

Likewise, the Australian failed to establish any ill motive that could have compelled the complainant to make a false accusation, it added.