Church shutdown after desecration of religious images

A church in Negros Occidental temporarily closed after several religious images have been destructed and desecrated.

In a statement, Kabankalan Bishop Louie Galbines ordered the temporary shut down of the San Isidro Labrador Parish Church after several religious status, including the Tabernacle, were destroyed.

During a Mass at about 6:30 a.m. on 3 April, a man ransacked and desecrated several religious images and items in the church.

"The images of St. Joseph, San Isidor Labrador-the parish patron, Immaculate Conception, two angels and the Crucifix were partially and totally damaged," Galbines said.

The bishop noted that the untoward incident has "created a very painful impact on the faith and emotions of all Catholics in Binalbagan.

"While the physical and external damage may cause so much burden to the parish, it is the internal injury to the minds and hearts of the faithful that concern more to us," Galbines said.

"Witnessing descecration of the sanctuary and utter disrespect to the revered images generated so much pain and suffering to the people of the parish," he added.

Galbines said the suspect, identified as Rolly Semira, is already in police custody and "will be made to answer to the crimes and damages he created."

Charges of malicious mischief, alarm and scandal, and interruption of religious worship have already filed against Semira.

The church, he added will remain closed "for a period of time" to allow repair of the images, citing the Canon 1211.