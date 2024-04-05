BuCor vows steady water supply

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Thursday ordered all operating prisons and penal farms in the country to ensure a steady supply of water for persons deprived of liberty (PDL) to prevent dehydration.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. stressed that rehydrating is the best defense against the scorching heat brought about by the El Niño phenomenon.

Catapang said he had instructed Senior Supt. Ma Cecilia Villanueva, acting director of the National Bilibid Prison Hospital Health and Welfare Services, to periodically check on the status of the PDLs.

“Our facilities are congested, and due to the extreme heat, the PDLs are suffering the most, so I want to check on them,” Catapang said.

In a report, Villanueva said she had issued health advisories to all operating prisons and penal farm officials, directing them to ensure the implementation of health programs, services, and the provision of medicines, including supplements, to prevent diseases and other health conditions among PDLs.

Villanueva’s health advisory was in accordance with the Department of Health guidance, which includes the six common summer diseases or conditions that can adversely affect one’s health.

These include sunburn, flu symptoms such as colds and cough, stomach ailments, skin diseases such as prickly heat, rabies infections, and sore eyes.