Cruise ship arrivals to boost tourism, port income

Subic Bay Freeport — A total eight cruise ships are set to call at the Subic Bay Freeport this year in a boost for local tourism.

According to Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño, the first to arrive this year was the MV Serenade of the Seas, on 25 March.

“We are expecting seven more cruise ships to arrive here, including the MV Costa Serena, the biggest one arriving on 13 November. The ship will berth at the Rivera Wharf and will have around 3,700 passengers and 1,100 crew members on board,” he said.

“It is certainly a welcome sight to see a cruise ship docking at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone. It means that this Freeport is still one of the ideal tourist spots for international cruise ships to go to,” he said.

Aliño, who led the SBMA officials and employees in welcoming the Serenate of the Seas passengers at the Leyte Wharf, said the estimated port revenue from the ship’s visit is around P438,473.

Its 2,490 passengers and 891 crew members were expected to roam around the Freeport and buy souvenirs or visit many tourist attractions, he added.

The SBMA estimates that port revenues expected from the cruise ship arrivals this year will reach P3.26 million.

Micro, small and medium enterprises will also earn from the tourists.

Aliño said the SBMA has already put safety measures for the cruise ship passengers. An ambulance and firetruck are on stand-by to respond to emergency, while a tour bus and taxis are ready to take guests around Subic Freeport.

Law enforcers are deployed for traffic and security. There are directional and safety signages as well as tower lights deployed.

Seaport personnel are to monitor the berthing of the ship and a crew will pick up passengers.

A total of six cruise ship arrivals were recorded in the months of October and November last year that generated P789,400 in seaport revenues. The MV Blue Dream Star arrived in Subic Freeport four times in October, and twice in November, bringing around 4,000 passengers per call.