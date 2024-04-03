No smartphones, tablets during Shari’ah Bar exams

The Supreme Court (SC) reminded those taking the 2024 Shari’ah Bar Examinations (SBE) that smartphones and tablets are not allowed during the exams.

In a Bar bulletin issued Tuesday, the Office of the 2024 Shari’ah Bar Chairperson said all examinees must bring only a laptop for the two-day examination.

“Examinees are requested to refrain from bringing and using external gadgets and computer accessories because the allotted desk space is sufficient for only one laptop,” it said.

Exemplify, a computer-based program, will be installed on the examinees’ laptops to allow them to take the exam digitally.

On the other hand, based on the conduct of the recent Bar exams, the SC advised examinees to turn off all antivirus software installed on their laptops before the examinations.

Examinees were advised by the Office of the 2024 Shari’ah Bar Chairperson to uninstall all unnecessary software to avoid program conflicts or technical issues and to turn off automatic system updates.

The Supreme Court in January announced that the SBE was rescheduled to 28 April, a Sunday, and 2 May, a Thursday. The exams were initially set to take place in February.