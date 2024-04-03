Last Pearl Harbor battleship sinking survivor dies

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — The last survivor of the USS Arizona, the battleship that was sunk in the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, has died aged 102, the charity honoring victims of the attack said Monday.

Pacific Historic Parks (PHP), a non-profit that honors those who died in the attack, said on its Facebook page that Lou Conter died on Monday at his home in Grass Valley, California, surrounded by family.

“This is a heartbreaking loss,” said Aileen Utterdyke, president and CEO of PHP.

“Lou Conter epitomized what it meant to be a member of the Greatest Generation, Americans whose collective courage, accomplishments and sacrifices saved our country from tyranny.”

“He had an exemplary career in the Navy and was steadfast in imploring the schools, parents and everyday Americans to always remember Pearl Harbor.”

Conter was a 20-year-old quartermaster who helped rescue fellow sailors on 7 December 1941, after the US’ Pacific fleet came under surprise attack.