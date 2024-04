LATEST

Givenchy SS24 collection launched

Givenchy launches their Spring/Summer 2024 collection on Wednesday at Greenbelt 3 in Makati City. Givenchy's Greenbelt boutique reflects Maison's distinct taste, with a blend of street style and aristocratic elegance expressed through a symbolic mix of fine and raw materials. The concept pays homage to the boxes used by Hubert de Givenchy to deliver his Haute Couture dresses. The collection features the most recent men's ready-to-wear, women's accessories, and shoes. | via 📷 Dianne Bacelonia