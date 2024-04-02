12K PDLs released under Marcos

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has released a total of 12,836 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Of these, 783 PDLs were released by the BuCor for the whole month of March this year from its various operating prisons and penal farms.

Bureau of Corrections director general Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. said this is an increase of 77 PDLs compared to those released a month earlier at 706.

Those released for March included 132 acquitted, four released on bail, two on conditional pardon, 528 expiration of maximum sentence, 20 granted probation, and 97 granted parole.

Of the said number, 149 are from the New Bilibid Prison-Minimum Security Compound, 146 from the NBP Maximum Security Compound, 99 from the NBP — Medium Security Compound, 96 from Davao Prison and Penal Farm, 65 each from Correctional Institution for Women and Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, 55 from San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm, 48 from Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm, 44 from Leyte Regional Prison and 16 from the NBP-Reception and Diagnostic Center.

Based on the website of Parole and Probation administration, parole is the conditional release of a prisoner from a correctional institution after serving the minimum period of a prison sentence, and it is the Board of Pardons and Parole under the Office of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla which may grant parole to a prisoner, while probation is a privilege granted by the court to a person convicted of a criminal offense to remain in the community instead of actually going to prison/jail.