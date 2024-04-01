BI nabs 4 Chinese nationals for forging, distributing Phl gov't IDs

The Bureau of Immigration reported the arrest of four Chinese nationals who are thought to be responsible for the widespread distribution of forged Philippine government-issued identification cards and documents.

BI Intelligence Division (BIID) Chief Fortunato Manahan, Jr., identified the four Chinese men as Wang Tao, Li Xiaoming, Guo Zhi Yang, and Lyu Zhiyang, who were arrested on 19 March in Brgy. San Pedro, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Manahan said that the operation was conducted in coordination with the Naval Forces West, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency 4-B, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Under the alias Ken Garcia Lee, Lyu was allegedly the mastermind of the operation and earned notoriety in the local community after being identified as a leader of a fraud mafia in Palawan.

According to reports, he headed a local syndicate that provided unwanted foreigners and victims of human trafficking with documents obtained illegally from the government.

During the operation, several documents issued by the Philippine government, including driver's licenses, postal IDs, and birth certificates, were discovered and taken from foreign nationals.

"The arresting team of the operation has been working on the case for several months and has kept close coordination with intelligence forces and law enforcement agents to ensure the smooth arrest of the subjects," Manahan said.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco praised the operatives and stated that the suspects are thought to be big fish because they gave Philippine IDs to foreigners posing as Filipinos in violation of the law.

It can be recalled that earlier this year, Representative Robert "Ace" Barbers expressed his concerns regarding the increasing number of foreigners being detained and intercepted while in possession of Philippine documents.

Last year, the BI reported at least 10 cases of arrested fake Filipinos presenting authentic Philippine documents.

The four syndicate members were transferred to the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, where they were being detained for violating the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940 by misrepresenting their identity and being undesirable.

Tansingco then renewed his call to local government units to report to the BI cases of foreign nationals conducting illegal activities in their areas, particularly those involved in identity fraud.

“These foreign nationals use Philippine documents to avoid inspection, buy property, or even interfere in politics,” said Tansingco.

“The arrest of Lyu and his gang will definitely hurt the operations of these entities and hopefully put a stop to the proliferation of fraudulently acquired documents,” he added.