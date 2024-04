LATEST

Church volunteers prepare for Easter Sunday

LOOK: Mary Comforter of the Afflicted Parish Church Grand Choir, made up of young volunteers, is preparing for the Easter Vigil mass on Saturday at Mary Comforter of the Afflicted Parish Church on Saint Peter St, Brgy 179, Zone 19, Maricaban, Pasay City. This parish houses a unique image of the Virgin under the ancient title of the Blessed Virgin Mary, which has guided the area since the parish's founding.| via Dianne Bacelonia