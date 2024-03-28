SHIPPING

New Panama cruise ship term’l opens

Panama City's new cruise ship terminal was built by a Chinese-led consortium with an investment of more than $200 million
Panama City's new cruise ship terminal was built by a Chinese-led consortium with an investment of more than $200 millionMartin BERNETTI / AFP

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AFP) — Panama on Tuesday inaugurated a new cruise ship terminal at the mouth of the drought-hit Panama Canal, hoping to attract more tourists to the Central American nation.

The facility in Panama City was built by a consortium led by China Harbor Engineering Company with an investment of more than $200 million, according to President Laurentino Cortizo.

“The cruise terminal will generate new tourist routes... attracting more visitors to our country,” Cortizo said at an opening ceremony.

The terminal, which will be able to receive two cruise ships at a time, is the first on Panama’s Pacific coast.

Another operates in the Caribbean city of Colon.

Panama received nearly 320,000 visitors on cruise ships in 2023, double the previous year, according to Denise Guillen of the Panama Tourism Authority.

