MICT, MSH suspend operations

Operations at the country’s two major container terminals in the Port of Manila are suspended for at least 24 hours during Good Friday and Black Saturday, according to a Holy Week advisory of the Philippine Ports Authority posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The management of Asian Terminals Inc., operator of Manila South Harbor (MSH), and International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), concessionaire at the Manila International Container Terminal, announced the suspension.

ATI says its MSH gates are closed from 5 a.m. of 29 March 2024 to 7 a.m. of 30 March 2024.

ICTSI says its office gates are shut from 4 a.m. of 29 March until 5 a.m. of the following day, while its port, MICT, is closed at 7 a.m. of 29 March until 7 a.m. the following day.

For other concerns, port users can be directly call the two companies.