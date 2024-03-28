Marina eases Tacloban shipping schedules

The Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) Regional Office VIII in Tacloban City has relaxed shipping schedules within its area of jurisdiction from 27 March to 2 April 2024 to address the expected influx of passengers and cargo/rolling cargoes during the Holy Week.

Shipping companies and operators are still expected to ensure safe, reliable, convenient, continued public service, and timely transportation of passengers, according to MRO8 in a post on Facebook.

Additionally, all ships are directed to observe a reasonable “Port Time Stay” to prevent port congestion.

Details of the rules are under MRO8’s Memorandum Advisory 2024-02.

Meanwhile, MRO10 has launched preemptive measures to ensure the comfort, safety, and security of travelers at the Port of Cagayan de Oro.

MRO10 has commenced port monitoring and vessel inspections across the region to prepare for the expected influx of passengers, a Marina post on Facebook read.

Furthermore, the area of responsibility has been placed on heightened alert status to fortify these efforts.

Collaborating with other agencies, MRO10 personnel are actively stationed at ports to offer assistance and man the Malasakit Help Desk. This joint initiative aims to provide support to travelers and promptly address any concerns that may arise during this peak season.

Semana Santa, a significant event observed nationwide, is scheduled from 24 to 31 March 2024. With the proactive measures implemented by MRO10 and other authorities, ship passengers can be assured of a safer and more comfortable journey during this bustling period.