Ferry passenger falls off vessel

A ferry passenger was reportedly rescued after falling from a vessel at Calapan port in Oriental Mindoro, the Philippine Ports Authority said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The victim fell from the Montenegro Santa Brigida ferry on 26 March, according to the PPA.

Based on the report of the shipping lines, a fisherman found the victim in the water and brought the passenger back to the vessel.

The Port Management Office of Mindoro immediately called the Calapan City Safety Department for medical assistance.

Port police officers removed safety fences on the ramp to allow the ambulance to easily enter and exit the port.

The ambulance picked up the injured passenger and quickly transported the victim to the hospital.