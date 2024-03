LATEST

Devotees gather for Antipolo Cathedral procession

LOOK: Pilgrims and devotees of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, commonly known as the Birhen ng Antipolo, flock to the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, also known as the Antipolo Cathedral, on Wednesday, 27 March 2024. A procession was held in the evening, featuring 40 statues of saints. | via Jom Garner