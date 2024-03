LATEST

PBBM leads sectoral meeting on El Niño

LOOK: President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. presides over a sectoral meeting on "Updates on the Government's Response to El Niño and Outlook on La Niña" on Tuesday, 26 March 2024, at Malacañan Palace. Today marks the first time the chief executive will return to his public duties after being unwell last week. | via YUMMIE DINGDING / PPA POOL