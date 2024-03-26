LATEST

OWWA, UBE Express provide 50% fare discount to OFWs

LOOK: The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), headed by Administrator Arnell Ignacio, has announced a collaboration with UBE Express Inc., led by Alberto D. Lina, Chairman of the Lina Group of Companies, and Mr. Garrie A. David, President of UBE Express. This partnership aims to offer a 50% discount to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who are traveling to and from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on UBE Express Bus rides. Ignacio mentioned that through this partnership, OWWA members too will be able to enjoy savings of up to 50% on their UBE Express bus journeys to and from NAIA. | via Dianne Barcelona