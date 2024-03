LATEST

Holy Week rush at NAIA

LOOK: Passenger volume at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) begins to surge. The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) predicts that Holy Week passenger traffic will reach 140,000 per day this year. According to Department of Transportation (DOTr) figures released on Monday, there were 28,283 international passenger arrivals and 37,339 passenger departures since Palm Sunday. MIAA anticipates a 15% increase in passenger volume from 24 to 31 March. | via Dianne Bacelonia