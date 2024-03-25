LATEST

Port of call of Indian Coast Guard ship

LOOK: An Indian Coast Guard ship, Samudra Paheredar, with 25 National Cadet Corps members onboard, arrives in Manila on Monday, 25 March 2024, for a three-day port visit. The purpose of the visit is to demonstrate Indian Coast Guard (ICG) pollution response capabilities, search and rescue operations, and other activities toward addressing shared concerns in the maritime environment. Activities related to addressing shared concerns in the maritime environment are also expected. | via Dianne Bacelonia