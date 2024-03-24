Tacloban maritime school’s 4 new courses approved

TACLOBAN CITY — The Maritime Industry Authority or Marina approved four new courses offered at the government-run National Maritime Polytechnic for the upgrading of the skills of Filipino seafarers.

Marina’s Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping, or Marina-STCW, Office conducted an inspection at the NMP central office here last week, o assess the application for thae re-accreditation of its three courses set to expire this year and one new course offering.

NMP sought reaccreditation for STCW-regulated courses, namely Fast Rescue Boat, Security Awareness Training for Seafarers with Designated Security Duties, and Ship Security Officer.

The accreditation of all three courses is set to expire this year.