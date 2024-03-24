LATEST

Protect yourself from stressing heat

LOOK: A woman covers herself as she walks along North Avenue in Quezon City on Sunday, 24 March 2024. The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) issued an advisory urging employers to protect workers from heat stress during the El Niño-amplified hot weather, recommending measures such as ventilation, rest breaks, and hydration. Employers were encouraged to coordinate with regional DoLE offices and the Occupational Safety and Health Center for assistance in implementing heat stress prevention. | via Yummie Dingding