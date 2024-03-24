LATEST

Palm Sunday in Pag-Asa, Quezon City

LOOK: A priest blesses the 'palaspas' on Palm Sunday, 24 March 2024, at Our Lady of Hope Parish Church in Pag-Asa, Quezon City. Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week in the Christian calendar, commemorating Jesus Christ's triumphal entry into Jerusalem, as prophesied in the Old Testament. The event symbolizes the fulfillment of Messianic prophecy and the acknowledgment of Jesus as the long-awaited Messiah by the crowds who welcomed him with palm branches. It sets the stage for the events leading to Jesus' crucifixion and resurrection, which are central to Christian faith and salvation. | via Yummie Dingding