LATEST

DOLE awards livelihood tools to senior citizens

LOOK: The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) held an event in Paco, Manila, where the agency awarded livelihood tools and commodities to senior citizens from the National Capital Region (NCR). The event was led by the chairman of the National Coordinating and Monitoring Board of the National Council of Senior Citizens (NCSC), Franklin Quijano, and the Representative of the 5th District, Erwin Tieng. | via Pat Santos