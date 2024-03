LATEST

NAIA, PPP MOA signed

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. delivers his speech during the signing of the concession agreement for the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) - Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project at Kalayaan Hall at Malacañan Palace on Monday, 18 March 2024. Signing the agreement are San Miguel Corp. President and CEO Ramon S. Ang, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, and Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Eric Jose C. Ines. | via Yummie Dingding / 📸 Noel B. Pabalate / PPA Pool