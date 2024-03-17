LATEST

Try our kapeng barako

LOOK: NAYONG KALIKASAN serves special products made from their coffee barako during the Manila Coffee Festival on 15 to 17 March 2024 held at Marriott Grand Ballroom, Resorts World Manila. Coffee enthusiasts crowd at booth 74 and 75 of NAYONG KALIKASAN to taste Barako Empanada from Dingras, Barako Sausage Sandwich from Shepherd Deli, Barako Ice Cream from Hernan's, Barako Cookies and Barako Chocolate Coated Beans from Chef Ingrid Mediarito, and Barako Tiramisu from a rising star in pastry, Nicaraguan baker Chester Bravo. These are products made by food experts in their fields. | 📷 Dianne Bacelonia