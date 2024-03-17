DT'S 5th AIF goes to Barangay Cupang

Entrepreneurs and families in Barangay Cupang, Muntinlupa City converged on their community basketball court on 12 March to learn about ways of wealth-building, financing, investments, and health insurance with speakers from the DAILY TRIBUNE’s Asian Innovation Forum.
Through the AIF, government and private business leaders impart valuable insights on products, services, and market trends, empowering Filipinos to enhance their financial well-being and tackle societal issues through innovative solutions like digital financial technologies and mobile app-based services.
During the AIF’s 5th leg, the DAILY TRIBUNE welcomed leaders from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, or PCSO, Cebu CFI Community Cooperative, Angkas, and Small Business Corporation SB Corp, an agency under the Department of Trade and Industry.
Participants learned about the low-interest rates for business loans offered by SB Corp at 1 percent per month with diminishing balances and Cebu CFI’s less than 1 percent rate. SB Corp vice president for innovation Wally Calderon said applying for loans and receiving funds has been made easy through their online platforms.
Apart from loans, Cebu CFI‘s Makati office manager Don Garcia discussed medical aid its members can avail of through a P520 monthly contribution for medical expense coverage of up to P100,000. The cooperative also introduced its investment product with an 8 percent annual dividend, a Five Star Manok food franchise, and condominium projects in Cebu and Manila.
SB Corp drew at least 15 loan applicants, while Cebu CFI welcomed 45 new members from the AIF participants in the barangay.
PCSO marketing specialist Erik Imson shared that the agency is enhancing its e-lotto platform, providing Filipinos with an additional avenue to increase their earnings while emphasizing the importance of responsible gaming.
It highlighted that proceeds from ticket sales contribute to funding the country’s universal health care program.
Despite being unable to participate in the 5th AIF, Angkas founder and CEO George Royeca remains committed to expanding access to loans for low-income workers. Through this initiative, individuals can acquire motorcycles and earn a living by offering app-based taxi services. Royeca’s vision is to empower individuals with opportunities for economic advancement, creating a pathway toward financial stability and independence.
Cupang barangay captain Luvi Constantino urged barangay residents to take advantage of government programs and services designed to help them succeed, such as skills training, financial assistance and livelihood programs.
He said that by working together and supporting each other, barangay residents could maximize the benefits of products and services and build a brighter and more sustainable future for their families and their community.
With each forum, DAILY TRIBUNE will continue to spread the seeds of opportunity far and wide and actively partner in sculpting a promising future for communities.
