DT'S 5th AIF goes to Barangay Cupang

Through the AIF, government and private business leaders impart valuable insights on products, services, and market trends, empowering Filipinos to enhance their financial well-being and tackle societal issues through innovative solutions like digital financial technologies and mobile app-based services.

During the AIF’s 5th leg, the DAILY TRIBUNE welcomed leaders from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, or PCSO, Cebu CFI Community Cooperative, Angkas, and Small Business Corporation SB Corp, an agency under the Department of Trade and Industry.

Participants learned about the low-interest rates for business loans offered by SB Corp at 1 percent per month with diminishing balances and Cebu CFI’s less than 1 percent rate. SB Corp vice president for innovation Wally Calderon said applying for loans and receiving funds has been made easy through their online platforms.

Apart from loans, Cebu CFI‘s Makati office manager Don Garcia discussed medical aid its members can avail of through a P520 monthly contribution for medical expense coverage of up to P100,000. The cooperative also introduced its investment product with an 8 percent annual dividend, a Five Star Manok food franchise, and condominium projects in Cebu and Manila.