LATEST

DMCI, Marubeni launch The Valeron Tower

LOOK: DMCI Homes President Alfredo Austria, DMCI Homes VP for Project Development Dennis Yap, DMCI Group Chairman Isidro Consunji, DMCI Homes VP for Marketing Jan Venturanza, Marubeni General Manager for Overseas Real Estate Business Noritake Miyaguchi, Marubeni Corp. Overseas Real Estate Business Department Vice President Shinya Matsuo, and Marubeni Corporation Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Shigeru Shimoda gather in front of The Valeron Tower showroom on Sunday, 17 March 2024, to lead the ribbon-cutting ceremony. | via John Louie Abrina