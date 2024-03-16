Smart living with smart TV

Samsung maintains its reign as the unrivaled global No. 1 brand for TVs for the 18th year and soundbars for the 10th year, cementing the company’s unrivaled expertise in advancing display and audio technology and reputation as the most trusted TV and soundbar brand in the world.

Omdia has recorded Samsung as the TV market leader for 18 years. The market research firm attributed Samsung’s success to its 8K TVs with 33 million pixels, creating sharper and more detailed picture quality. Likewise, Futuresource Consulting recognized Samsung’s soundbars as having achieved the highest sales globally for the 10th straight year.

These successes in the television and soundbar market can be credited to the exceptional quality of Samsung’s offerings, which consistently challenge the limits of what televisions and sound equipment can offer. The No.1 global TV brand offers a wide selection of TVs and soundbars with sleek designs and the latest technology, catering to both functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Built with AI Upscaling Technology, Samsung TVs automatically enhance the resolution and visual quality while making life more accessible thanks to SmartThings, which allows users to control their TV with a tap on a smartphone. At the same time, Samsung TVs help manage energy consumption through AI Energy Mode, enabling users to track their TV’s energy usage and automatically adjust its settings for energy conservation.

Samsung soundbars deliver the ultimate surround sound, making them ideal for various audio types. They are enhanced by a dedicated subwoofer for controlled bass reproduction. In addition to their exceptional audio quality, they boast sturdy construction, facilitating easy customization and movement. With support from Dolby Digital and Dolby Atmos, they also deliver immersive audio experiences. Undoubtedly, Samsung soundbars stand out as one of the premier options for high-quality home audio experiences.