Manila makes Guinness World Record for TB awareness

LOOK: Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna and Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa received the plaque of certification from the Guinness World Records for creating the largest human image of an organ on 16 March 2024 at Quirino Grandstand in Manila. The event was held in commemoration of World TB Day, emphasizing the commitment to raising awareness about tuberculosis prevention and treatment. | via John Louie Abrina