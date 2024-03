LATEST

PBBM meets Czech leaders

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with Czech leaders during the Philippine-Czech Republic Business Forum at Czernin Palace, Prague, Czech Republic on the sidelines of his state visit on Friday, 15 March 2024. During the event, President Marcos and Czech Republic President Petr Pavel witnessed the signing of the Memoranda of Understanding in the semiconductor, and IT-BPM sectors among others. via| 📷Yummie Dingding/PPA POOL