LATEST

Marcos and the press

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. answers questions from the media during a Kapihan on the last day of his state visit to Czech Republic on Friday, 15 March 2024. He is joined by PCO Secretary Cheloy Garafil, DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo, House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Senate President Migz Zubiri. | via Yummie Dingding / PPA POOL