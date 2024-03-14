LATEST

DOJ, CHR sign MOA to aid human rights victims

LOOK: The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the Victims Compensation Program at the DOJ Justice Hall on Thursday, 14 March 2024. Signing the MOA are DOJ Undersecretary for the Board of Claims Deo L. Marco and CHR Chairperson Richard Palpal-Latoc as witnessed by DOJ Senior Assistant State Prosecutor and Board of Claims Chief for Operations Jovyannie M. Escano-Santamaria and DOJ Senior Deputy State Prosecutor and Board of Claims Chairperson Miguel Gudio Jr. | via John Louie Abrina