PBBM visits Filipino community in Berlin

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. concludes his visit to Berlin, Germany, by spending time with the Filipino community at Marriott Hotel Berlin on Tuesday, 12 March 2024. Accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos and their team, he assured the community of the government's strong commitment to protecting the welfare of overseas Filipinos, including the 35,000 residing in Germany. These Filipinos work in different sectors like healthcare, IT, hospitality, and education. | 📸 Yummie Dingding / PPA Pool