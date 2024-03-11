LATEST
PBBM meets US Sec of Commerce
LOOK: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo meets with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacañang Palace on Monday, 11 March 2024, to discuss about a high-level trade and investment mission in the country. | via Yummie Dingding / 📸 Marianne Bermudez / PPA POOL
