COMELEC, MIRU Systems ink partnership

LOOK: The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) and MIRU Systems seal their partnership for the 2025 National and Local Elections following the signing of contract by COMELEC Chairman George Erwin Garcia, MIRU Systems President Jinbok Chung, Commissioner Rey E. Bulay, and MIRU-ICS-STCC CSTI Valerie Ann M. Mahan for the Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC) project at the COMELEC office in Intramuros, Manila on Monday, 11 March 2024. | via JOHN LOUIE ABRINA